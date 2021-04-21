Corpus Christi Hooks pay homage to Whataburger with new Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit jerseys

Corpus Christi Hooks will be known as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits during every Wednesday game in the Minor League Baseball season.

Every Wednesday during the 2021 Minor League Baseball season, the Corpus Christi Hooks will be wearing new colors — orange and white.

The Hooks, a double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, will wear Whataburger table tent jerseys on Wednesdays and go by the name Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. The breakfast sandwich is a staple of Whataburger breakfast.

Introducing the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits! 🟠⚪️



Each Wednesday during the 2021 season, the Hooks will wear this eye-catching, mouth-watering look inspired by @Whataburger's famed orange-and-white stripes.



SHOP: https://t.co/2xx7MchxUw pic.twitter.com/ZpQNQHdtce — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 21, 2021

Though Whataburger has locations spanning 10 states, the franchise first opened in Corpus Christi in 1950.

The jerseys resemble Whataburger’s famed table tents with iconic orange and white stripes.

If you love Whataburger as much as the Hooks do, you can buy their Whataburger-themed hat here and table tent jersey here.