Road rage incident ends in crash, man detained, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in police custody following a road rage incident and crash late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest Military, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Lockhill Selma Road on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was driving a pickup truck on Northwest Military when, for an unknown reason, he began ramming his vehicle into another truck. That’s when, police said, the man’s vehicle jumped the median and crashed into a wooded area near Hardberger Park.

Police said the man was detained at the scene. His name and age were not given.

SAPD said there were two people inside the other truck, a man and a woman, but neither were not hurt in the incident.

At this time, it is unclear what prompted it all to happen. The investigation is ongoing.