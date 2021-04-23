Texas physician still allowed to practice medicine despite pleading guilty to child sex assault charge

KATY, Texas – Update, April 26: A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sent KSAT the following statement when asked about Francis’s license to practice:

Under Texas Occupations Code 53, Texas Occupations Code 108, Texas Occupations Code 202.253 and the Podiatry Program’s Sexual Misconduct rules, we have the tools to revoke the podiatry license of someone who is convicted of a sexual offense and required to register as a sex offender. We have begun the process required for revoking a license.

Original Story: A podiatrist in Katy, near Houston, will still be allowed to practice medicine after pleading guilty to repeated sexual assault of a child if he adheres to the terms of his plea deal.

Court documents show Hanna Elias Francis, 62, pleaded guilty to the continuous sexual assault of a 16-year-old while she was in his care as a physician. The charge is a second-degree felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

According to the court documents, Francis sexually assaulted the teen “nearly every night during the summer of 2019.” She told her mother about the assaults in March 2020 and then the mother contacted the police.

An arrest warrant for Francis shows that the mother was able to connect with him on the phone while authorities listened in and that Francis admitted that “what he did was wrong and inappropriate and he never intended to be sexual” with the teen.

The Houston Chronicle noted that Francis is still practicing medicine at Westside Podiatry in Cypress based on information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and still holds practicing affiliations with several hospitals in that area. However, the Westside Podiatry webpage has scrubbed Francis from the site.

