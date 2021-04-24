2 injured after fist fight escalates into shooting on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot during a fist fight that quickly escalated outside a West Side home.

San Antonio police responded Saturday around noon to a call for shots fired outside a home on Holly Street.

Police continue to investigate everyone who was involved but said there had been an ongoing disagreement between two sides and it led to the fight.

One person pulled out a gun and two men were shot. Police said one man was shot in the shoulder and the other in the stomach.

Both men were transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officers were still trying to clear up the details, but said one of the men who was injured was the shooter.

As of Saturday, police have not released any more details about the ongoing dispute or announced any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.