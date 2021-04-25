Cloudy icon
Funeral services announced for Seguin firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications

Roger Dean, 31, died on April 23 at a Houston-area hospital, city officials say

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

Seguin
Seguin Fire Department
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Pictured is Seguin firefighter Roger Dean. (Seguin Fire Department)

SEGUIN, Texas – The City of Seguin announced funeral services for firefighter Roger Dean, who died after contracting COVID-19.

Dean, 31, died at a Houston-area hospital after what Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner called a “lengthy, hard-fought battle” with COVID-19.

The viewing and visitation—both open to the public— will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 30 at Tres Hewell Mortuary, located at 165 Tor Drive.

The memorial service honoring Dean will be held at 11 a.m. on May 1 at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, at 1315 E. Cedar Street.

Dean joined the Seguin Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic in July 2018 before being promoted to a field training officer in July 2019.

The service will be open to the public and masks will be required for attendees.

