Schertz, Seguin are offering COVID-19 vaccines this week. Here’s how you can get an appointment.

SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz and Seguin are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

The vaccines are free of charge and are available by appointment only.

Those without a computer, internet access or an email address can register for an appointment by calling 830-303-8856, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Seguin:

Vaccines will be available at a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 21 hosted at the Seguin Coliseum, located at 950 South Austin Street.

Officials say from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Moderna vaccine will be administered in the coliseum’s parking lot. You must be 18 years and older to qualify for the Moderna vaccine, officials say.

You can sign up for the April 21 vaccine clinic by clicking here.

Schertz:

This week’s vaccine clinic will take place at the Schertz Civic Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, on April 21 and 22.

Officials say you must be 16 years or older to qualify for a Pfizer vaccine. Vaccines will be administered on both days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can register for a vaccine on April 21 by clicking here and on April 22 by clicking here.

If you cannot get an appointment at the vaccine clinics this week, officials recommend trying to secure an appointment with another vaccine provider, or check Schertz.com next week for updates on vaccine availability in the area.

For more information, call (210) 619-1000 or visit Schertz.com/covidvaccine.

