Mayor Nirenberg receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – After leading the city of San Antonio through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Ron Nirenberg rolled up his sleeve to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The mayor received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine around 5 p.m., Saturday, at the Alamodome’s mass vaccination site.

💉✅ 1st dose done. Thank you to San Antonio Fire Department, San Antonio Metro Health, the Alamodome, and all the... Posted by Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Currently, anyone 16 years old or older is eligible to get vaccinated at the Alamodome’s mass vaccination site, or other vaccine sites in the area.

