San Antonio fire chief calls fire at Lone Star Brewery ‘suspicious’; full investigation to follow

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at the Lone Star Brewery late Saturday night seems “suspicious,” according to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood.

The incident happened inside of the commercial brewery located at 600 Lone Star Boulevard.

According to Hood, firefighters arrived at the building, saw the fire through the building’s roof and called for a second alarm. A total of 40 units were able to respond to fight the fire in the 6-story structure to prevent it from spreading.

Hood said that the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident, but investigators found items left behind by one or more homeless people at the scene and a smaller warming fire may have started the fire.

“The fire is going to be undetermined right now,” Hood said. “We’re pretty sure it’s probably suspicious. It could be a warming fire or something like that.”

No one was injured during the fire, Hood said.

Arson investigators responded to the fire and said the building suffered significant damage. However, no dollar amount was released.