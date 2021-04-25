Texas DPS investigating allegation that lobbyist drugged Capitol staffer during meeting, reports say

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 18: Protesters gather at the Texas State Capital building on April 18, 2020 in Austin, Texas. The protest was organized by Infowars host Owen Shroyer who is joining other protesters across the country in taking to the streets to call for the country to be opened up despite the risk of the COVID-19. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

An investigation is underway by the Texas Department of Public Safety after a Capitol staffer made an allegation, claiming a lobbyist used a date rape drug on her during a meeting, according to a report from the Austin American-Statesman.

The complaint from the Capitol staffer launched an investigation of the incident, DPS spokesman Travis Considine confirmed to the American-Statesman on Saturday, but details are very limited.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no additional details can be released at this time,” Staff Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez confirmed to KSAT.

The lobbyist has not been identified, no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made as of yet, according to the American-Statesman.

The identity of the Capitol staffer who made the claim is being withheld as well, to protect her identity, authorities said.

The American-Statesman reports that a spokesman for Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, confirmed that Phelan’s office was notified of the allegation on Thursday.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office has also been alerted of the allegation, according to the American-Statesman.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.