Is spending a lot of time on social media an addiction?

Millions of people worldwide spend countless hours on social media, leaving many people wondering, is it an addiction?

According to a new study posted in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions, experts say most likely it’s not. And there are some reasons why.

Researchers say frequent social media use may not present or fit into traditional addictive behavior.

While social media is becoming more popular, experts say the amount of attention it gets doesn’t seem to correlate with any self-reported or measurable levels of addiction.

Instead, researchers say much of the focus on social media use is associated with mental health, such as anxiety and depression.

READ MORE: