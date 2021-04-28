Nearly half of Americans say not having Wi-Fi would ruin their vacation, study says

When it comes to traveling, it’s hard to imagine going on vacation and not using the internet or having Wi-Fi. But according to a new study by OnePoll, nearly half of Americans say not having Wi-Fi would ruin their vacation.

Respondents said the only thing that would make a vacation worse is lost luggage.

To top it off, the study shows 75% of Americans consider Wi-Fi access at a vacation rental a must have. Three in four people said that’s more important than air conditioning or laundry.

Even caffeine appears to have fallen, to a strong Wi-Fi connection for many people.

When given a choice between having Netflix or caffeine while on vacation, two in five respondents said they would choose the streaming service.

Here’s a look at the complete list:

1. Lost Luggage (54%)

2. No internet access (49%)