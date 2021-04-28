‘We’re expecting 100,000 people’: Helotes Cornyval and PRCA Rodeo organizers hopeful for successful event amid preparations

HELOTES, Texas – Preparations are underway for the 2021 Cornyval and PRCA Rodeo, Helotes’ biggest event, which will take place between April 29 and May 2.

“I’ve been coming to Helotes for the Cornyval and Rodeo my entire life,” said Erica Gray, a resident.

Gray said she looks forward to this every year.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience because it’s not like a big, huge rodeo. It’s more personable. You get to sit close to the arena,” Gray said.

Last year, organizers canceled the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Gray, president of the Helotes Festival Association, said local nonprofits took a big hit because of the cancelation.

“We support all the local nonprofits in Helotes. So a lot of the non-profits did not receive that income that they normally receive because we didn’t have an event,” Gray said.

The family-friendly event is back on this year with some distancing and mask recommendations.