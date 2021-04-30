Man, 41, indicted on multiple charges in deadly motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man accused of being involved in a deadly motorcycle crash and leaving the scene has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Orlando Martinez has been indicted on multiple charges. In one pair of indictments, he is charged with racing on a highway, causing serious bodily injury or death, according to the district attorney’s office.

In another pair of indictments, Martinez is charged with failure to stop and render aid, causing death and serious bodily injury.

The indictments allege that on Oct. 5, 2020, Martinez “intentionally and knowingly participated as the driver and operator of a motor vehicle in a drag race and acceleration contest, namely: the operation of two or more vehicles from a point side by side at accelerating speeds in a competitive attempt to outdistance each other, and as a result, Mario Garcia suffered death and Brian Julian Curel-Huerta suffered serious bodily injury.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Martinez was racing two other motorcyclists on SW Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road before they lost control and crashed.

One motorcyclist involved in the crash, Garcia, was killed, and the other motorcyclist, Curel-Huerta, was injured and hospitalized.

Martinez fled the scene before officers arrived and went to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to an affidavit.

Further investigation revealed that Martinez sent a photo of his injuries to a friend, who then showed it to police.