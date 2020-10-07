Man arrested, victim ID’d in fatal motorcycle crash on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has arrested a man who they say took part in a motorcycle race on Loop 410 that killed a man late Monday night.

Orlando Martinez, 41, is charged with racing on a highway causing a death, and failure to stop and render aid.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Martinez was driving a 2012 white Suzuki motorcycle with purple under glow lights when he crashed with Mario Garcia’s red Honda motorcycle and then into another motorcyclist around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said a witness watched the men line up in the 13000 block of SW Loop 410 and then begin to race.

During the race, Martinez and Garcia collided into one another, just before hitting a third motorcycle, police said.

Garcia was thrown into a grassy median and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said Martinez during the crash was thrown further east and into another grassy median, but he fled without rendering aid.

Police said they spoke to the third motorcyclist who was also injured and he told them that Martinez sent him photos of being treated at a hospital.

The affidavit said a nurse recognized the pattern on the gown and the way the room was decorated, leading officers to the hospital and identify Martinez.

Martinez was booked Tuesday with bonds totaling more than $200,000.