1 dead in motorcycle crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s South Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Loop 410 between Palo Alto Road and South Zarzamora Street.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. It is unclear how crash occurred. Police also have not yet identified the victim.

The crash site on Loop 410 was closed as emergency crews worked. It has since reopened.

