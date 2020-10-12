‘He was a great man’: Friends and family remember motorcyclist killed in crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man’s death has left his loved ones shattered.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening to honor the life of Mario Garcia, 27.

San Antonio police said Garcia was killed in motorcycle crash on October 5. Police said Garcia and two other motorcyclists were racing on Loop 410 between Palo Alto Road and South Zarazamora Street.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to the hospital with injuries, but Garcia died on the scene.

Caleb Elizondo described him as his closest friend.

“He was my inspiration. Anything I did is because of Mario,” said Elizondo.

Police arrested 41-year-old Orlando Martinez, the third motorcyclist involved in the crash after he did not stop to help.

According to his arrest affidavit, police identified Martinez after he sent a photo of his injuries to a friend.

The friend later showed that photo to police.

“I’m always gonna remember him. He always taught me no matter what life brings you, just keep your head up,” said Adrian Limon, Garcia’s childhood friend.

Shelly Hernandez chooses to focus on Garcia’s life, not his death.

“Live life to the fullest like he would live his life,” she said.

Celeste Rivera is the mother of Garcia’s young daughter, Audree. She said Garcia was her daughter’s hero.

“He did everything he could do to be the man he knew he needed to be for her," she said.

Rivera said she was lucky to know him.

“I love him, he was was a great man” said Rivera.

RELATED: Motorcycle racing on Loop 410 ends with 1 dead, 1 seriously injured, police say