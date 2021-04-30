WW2 and Korean War veteran celebrated by rehab team at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan

SAN ANTONIO – This week the halls of Methodist Hospital Metropolitan’s Rehab Therapy Department were filled with red, white and blue to honor and celebrate a special patient.

Johnie Hubert, a World War 2 and Korean War veteran, suffered a serious injury in April and underwent hip surgery. After 15 days of intense rehab, Hubert was finally headed home but not without a big surprise.

Hubert is 100 years old and is described by family and staff at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan as independent, sharp as a tack, and full of life. The former Army first sergeant had just renewed his driver’s license and purchased a new truck to ride around town. His independence has been challenged ever since the day he fell trying to get in that same truck.

“He has a mobile wheelchair,” Abisola Santos said. Santos serves as the director of rehab therapy at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan. “He put (the wheelchair) in the back of his truck… lost his footing and fell.”

Ad

For the past two weeks, Hubert completed three hours of therapy a day and continues to improve.

“I wanted to give him all of the opportunity to get back on his feet to do what he enjoys doing,” Santos said. “It’s a long journey for him, but he’s a very determined young man. And I know that he will make it because… he has the spunk to keep going.”

Hubert was discharged on Wednesday to continue his recovery at home. Days before, the team at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan was busy planning a surprise for Hubert. The veteran’s discharge was celebrated with patriotic cookies, a challenge coin presented by the hospital’s CEO and a sendoff.

“We had an honor guard of staff members lined (up in) the hallway with little flags, and we cheered him on,” Santos said.