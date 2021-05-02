Ruptured gas line causes small explosion, fire at home on East Side

San Antonio firefighters were called to a home near the intersection of South Walters and Martin Luther King Drive, where heavy flames were seen shooting through the roof.

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the East Side was deemed a total loss after a ruptured gas line resulted in a large fire Saturday night.

Firefighters were called just before 11 p.m. to the home near the intersection of South Walters and Martin Luther King Drive, where heavy flames were seen shooting through the roof.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said three people were trapped inside the home. Firefighters were able to rescue one person, and two women were able to escape on their own.

One person was taken to the hospital with significant burn injuries, according to SAFD. The other two people were checked out for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

According to SAFD, the fire started from a ruptured gas line, which caused a small explosion. Firefighters found some of the debris from the explosion on the street, the spokesperson said.

CPS Energy was called and a crew had to dig a hole to get to the gas line underground.

The home is a total loss and is expected to be demolished, according to SAFD.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.