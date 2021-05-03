May is best time to buy these products

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day and Memorial Day are right around the corner, so that means plenty of sales in the month of May. Consumer Reports says May can be the best time to buy mattresses, blenders and more.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows when they go on deep discount.

“You should never pay full price for a mattress—that’s how frequent the sales are,” said Samantha Gordon, deal hunter for Consumer Reports. “But during these bigger sales moments like Memorial Day, there are larger discounts.”

Consume Reports found the queen Tuft & Needle Original Mattress for $590 at Tuft & Needle. The sale starts May 10. Consumer Reports tests show that Tuft & Needle makes good mattresses all-around.

If your home office is starting to get a little stuffy and it can’t accommodate a window A/C, opt for a portable air conditioner. Check out the Whynter Portable Air Conditioner for $570 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says this model is among the best portable air conditioners it has tested.

Sure, mom loves hugs for Mother’s Day, but how about new wearable tech? Consumer Reports found the Samsung Galaxy Active2 Smartwatch for $180 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

May is also a great month to find deals on blenders. The Nutri Ninja Personal Blender costs $50 at Walmart, and it scores very good for smoothies in Consumer Reports tests.

“Around mid-May you’ll start to see these sales really start to pick up, but the deals may be better the closer you get to Memorial Day,” Gordon said.