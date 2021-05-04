2-day job fair connects potential employees with hospitality industry in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on our local economy but as we return to normal, more and more jobs are becoming available.

A new issue is that local hotels and restaurants are now having issues filling open jobs.

“The last year’s been a challenge, especially in the hospitality industry. We went from having absolutely no guests, you know, from being actually very busy, very full one day to having, you know, guests completely empty for a good three or four months,” Stacy Seaborn, Director of Sales and Marketing with Hotel Valencia said.

Seaborn said the last year has been a rollercoaster.

“It was like everyone woke up in March and was like, I’m going to take a trip and go see the San Antonio River Walk. And so it was like the last two months have been extremely busy,” Seaborn said.

Hotel Valencia is trying to fill a lot of open jobs so it can be properly run. And they are far from the only local business looking to hire.

“We had about 40,000 postings from about October to March of this year. You know, it’s a little slow in coming. But, you know, we’re, of course, hosting many, many types of events like we’re hosting today,” Adrian Lopez, CEO Workforce Solutions Alamo said.

“We’re anticipating a few hundred folks that we’re going to be able to bring to about 74 employers,” Lopez said.