KSAT Explains: The long wait for aid for performance venues

SAN ANTONIO – The first to close and the last to reopen. Performance venues shuttered during the pandemic have been waiting for a lifeline for almost a year.

In December, we released an episode of KSAT Explains all about the push to save live music venues after COVID-19 forced theaters and arenas around the world to shut down. A lot has happened since then.

SMART. IN-DEPTH. LOCAL:

The end to the pandemic seems to be in sight. More people are getting vaccinated every day. There are cars on the roads -- people out and about. Restaurants are starting to fill up again. And slowly, the lights are coming back on in performance venues here in San Antonio.

But the past year has taken a toll. Live music is typically a boon for our state’s economy.

A report by the State of Texas found that the music business alone contributes $440 million in tax revenue to the state, and helps support 210,000 permanent jobs. And live performances don’t just drive the economy, they also usher in tourism to many cities, including San Antonio.

And what ever happened to the Save Our Stages Act that was passed back in December? Turns out passing the legislation was just the first hurdle to overcome.

In this episode of KSAT Explains, we wanted to revisit the effort to save stages in venues across our city to learn what’s changed and what hasn’t in the past several months. (Watch the full episode in the video player above.)

