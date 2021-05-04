SAPD: Driver hospitalized in rollover crash on Loop 410

A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash on Loop 410, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash on Loop 410 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Loop 410 near Babcock Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the man was driving a white sport utility vehicle and was traveling too fast when it clipped a black SUV.

Police said the black SUV spun during the collision and the white SUV rolled over.

The driver of the white SUV was taken to University Hospital with a shoulder injury. The other driver was not hurt.

SAPD said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash. Their investigation is ongoing.