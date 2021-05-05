Some tips to keep your home safe and dry throughout the rainy season

Spring showers bring us flowers but in San Antonio and the surrounding areas, we have seen a lot of rain.

If your basement has ever flooded or you have experienced any type of water damage, you know just how stressful it can be. But, there are ways to prevent it.

“Be sure to keep your gutters and downspouts clean. This will allow the rain from storms to flow freely, and not pool up against your house, or inside it,” home care expert Bailey Carson said.

Downspouts should direct water at least three feet away from your foundation.

“Flood waters can sneak into cracks in your foundation. This is an open invitation for water damage. If these issues aren’t identified and repaired quickly, they can result is some major concerns,” Carson said.

When rainwater does come, watch where it collects around your house and, if necessary, consider re-grading your lawn or installing a French drain.

“You should also think about your yard. The shape of your flower beds or the slope of your yard could make a huge difference in whether water issues can crop up,” Carson said.

Also, take a close look at the exterior of your foundation, basement walls and floors on a regular basis. if you come across any small cracks during your inspection, fill them with Epoxy.