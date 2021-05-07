Recognize this vehicle? Deputies seek suspect in far West Side slaying

Image provided by deputies of vehicle in Palmetto Way shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a man on the far West Side.

Deputies were called to a home in the 6600 block of Palmetto Way, not far from Culebra Road and Alamo Parkway on Thursday afternoon after receiving word of a shooting.

According to BCSO, deputies arrived to find a man shot multiple times. Despite an emergency crew’s best efforts, the man would later be pronounced deceased.

Deputies said the suspect in the shooting is described as being in his 20s, with a slender build and a light skin complexion. He was last seen fleeing in a silver or gray colored Nissan Altima, which has a distinct discoloration to the hood (seen above).

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to contact investigators at (210)335-6070 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.