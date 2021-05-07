Clear icon
Local News

WATCH LIVE: SAPD holds virtual memorial ceremony for fallen officers

Event to take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a virtual memorial ceremony on Friday morning to honor its fallen officers.

The memorial will take place at 9:30 a.m.

The annual ceremony is held each May in conjunction with a nationwide observance.

To view the virtual ceremony, click on the video player above.

ATTENTION: Please join us for our 2021 SAPD Virtual Police Memorial Ceremony TODAY at 9:30 am. This ceremony will be a live feed on our SAPD FB Live and LiveU.

Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Friday, May 7, 2021

