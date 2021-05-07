WATCH LIVE: SAPD holds virtual memorial ceremony for fallen officers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a virtual memorial ceremony on Friday morning to honor its fallen officers.
The memorial will take place at 9:30 a.m.
The annual ceremony is held each May in conjunction with a nationwide observance.
To view the virtual ceremony, click on the video player above.
