Burger Boy to open a 6th location in the San Antonio area

LIVE OAK, Texas – The San Antonio area is getting a sixth Burger Boy location, this one will be in Live Oak.

It’s the third Burger Boy restaurant expected to open in the next year, according to restaurant spokesperson Ramil Rodriguez.

Fans of the burger chain will be able to order the famous burgers at the Bitters Road and Highway 281 location in the coming weeks. Rodriguez didn’t give an official open date but said the building is in its final stages of construction and expected to open soon.

“We’ve demolished the existing building at our Southside location, our 5th restaurant, and have started construction. We’re expecting to open our doors there later this summer,” Rodriguez said.

The Live Oak Burger Boy will be located at 8060 Pat Booker Road and is set to open in early 2022 with a more specific opening date to be announced later.

Rodriguez said the Live Oak Burger Boy will replicate the design of the Bitters Road burger building with “a 3-sided glass panel, a nostalgic rotating sign, and the Burger Boy chef we all know and love.”

Ad

“We have yet to break ground in Live Oak, but look for the ‘opening soon’ sign and you’ll find our spot,” Rodriguez said.

The original Burger Boy on the St. Mary’s Strip opened in the 1980s and was owned by the Bates family who also helped create the Whopper Burger in San Antonio in the 1950s.

Related: