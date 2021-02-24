Burger Boy to open 5th San Antonio restaurant on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – One of San Antonio’s favorite burger joints is coming to the South Side.

Burger Boy on Wednesday confirmed that it will open a fifth location this summer at 4402 S. New Braunfels Ave.

The existing building will be fully demolished and a ground-up building that replicates the design of the Shaenfield/ Loop 1604 location will be constructed.

“Since the announcement of our third location two years ago, our social media fan base has been calling for a Burger Boy on the Southside,” Burger Boy co-owner Bryce Pohlmeier said. “Well, we heard them, and we’re excited to make our way there and be a part of the community.”

According to Burger Boy, a huge fan of the restaurant predicted the exact location of the newest restaurant.

“Can we get one by the McCreless, there is a [building] empty on the corner of New Braunfels and Southcross. We would love to have you over here,” Alfredo Canedo Jr. said.

Burger Boy will also be opening a location on Highway 281 and Bitters Road this Spring.