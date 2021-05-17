Far West Side restaurant ordered to be re-inspected after raw shrimp found at room temperature, on top of trash can

Ginza Ramen, Poke & Bobah received a score of 74 after racking up a list of demerits.

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s far West Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection in late March after raw shrimp was found at room temperature sitting on a trash can, Metro Health records show.

Ginza Ramen, Poke & Boba, located in the 5500 block of W. Loop 1604 North, received a score of 74 after racking up a list of demerits that also included washed dishes that were not properly sanitized.

The inspector also cited the establishment for having personal drinks in its cooler, on its ice machine and above a food preparation area.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Baskin Robbins, 634 NW Loop 410, 100

Randall Food Mart, 400 Randall Ave., 100

Berry to Bean Coffee House, 3900 Broadway, 99

El Coco Rayado, 2303 Zarzamora St., 99

El Paso Food Mart, 5219 El Paso St., 98

Fruteria Los Trejo, 10309 Perrin Beitel, 97

A Dong Restaurant, 5222 De Zavala Rd., 96

Charritos Cafe, 2017 N. Zarzamora St., 96

Holy Pops, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 93

Rib House, 757 Old Hwy. 90 West, 92

Justin’s Ice Cream, 245 E. Commerce St., 91

El Taco Stone Oak, 19202 Stone Oak Pkwy., 90

Culebra Super Meat Market, 6060 Old Pearsall, 87

Quarters Japanese & Korean BBQ, 19186 Blanco Rd., 87

Fred’s Fish Fry, 8264 Culebra Rd., 86

The Good Kind, 1127 S. St. Mary’s, 84

Papa Johns Pizza, 7870 Culebra Rd., 83

Popeye’s Chicken, 506 S. W.W. White Rd., 81

Sylvia’s Cafe, 6624 San Pedro Ave., 80

Tip Top Cafe, 2814 Fredericksburg Rd., 79

Wing Daddy’s Sauce House, 5230 De Zavala Rd., 79

El Burrito Tapatio, 3008 West Ave., 78

Ginza Ramen Poke & Boba, 5539 W. 1604 North, 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

