San Antonio ISD, Mexican Consulate offer free literacy classes to adults looking for better job opportunities

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is offering free literacy classes to Spanish-speaking adults to help parents support their children and make it easier for them to find jobs.

“They’re going to basically work at their own pace, and it’s basically reading and writing. It’s literacy, also math, social sciences,” said Luz Garcia-Martin, senior coordinator for the Dual Language ESL and Migrant Department at SAISD.

The school district partnered with the Mexican Consulate for the program.

“The consulate provides us the training, the resources,” Garcia-Martin said.

At the end of the program, participants will complete an assessment and earn a certificate from Mexico’s public education agency.

So far, about 25 adults have registered for the program.

San Antonio resident Blanca Garcia says she lost her job during the pandemic, and this new program is giving her hope. She participated in Monday’s class at the Irving Dual Language Academy.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to better myself,” Garcia said.

Classes are being held at both Irving Dual Language Academy, 1300 Delgado St., and Dorie Miller Elementary School, 207 Lincolnshire Drive.

Morning and evening classes are available.

For more information, contact SAISD’s International Welcome Center at (210) 554-2592; SAISD’s Dual Language, ESL and Migrant Department at (210) 554-2590; or SAISD’s Adult and Community Education Department at (210) 554-2450.

