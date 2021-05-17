What District 2 voters are looking for in council runoff

San Antonio – Half of the San Antonio City Council races are headed for a June 5 runoff election, including District 2 on the East Side.
With the field whittled down from 12 candidates down to two -- sitting Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan and her former staffer, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez -- thousands of votes are now up for grabs.
So what are the important issues for District 2 voters heading into the election?
KSAT headed into the district to talk to voters directly on Monday. Watch the KSAT 6 O’Clock News report in the player above to hear what they had to say.
Early voting begins on Monday, March 24. Find more election information here.