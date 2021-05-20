Texas Parks and Wildlife’s archery program wants to help you become a successful bowhunter

Bowhunting may seem to many like a tough sport to pick up if you don’t know much about it. But wildlife experts with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say it’s easiest to do with a mentor or guide.

There’s a new program that teaches you everything you need to know about become a bowhunter.

Texas Parks and Wildlife’s community archery program wants to help all Texans learn the different skills necessary to becoming a successful bowhunter.

Now, through the “Bowhunter by Fall” program, new students will learn how to harvest their own meals, join an important outdoor tradition and improve on or learn a new skill.

Through this monthly and bi-monthly video instructional period, archers can learn how to get out from behind the keyboard and get behind the bow, just in time for fall hunting season.

The “bowhunter by fall” e-newsletters will provide information on how to take and pass hunter education, help aspiring bowhunters understand the gear they’ll need before hitting the field.

It will also provide archery training tips, show you how to find a mentor, how to find public hunting lands and understand license requirements as well as what to look for in a good hunting spot.

Texas Wildlife experts hope the ‘bowhunter by fall’ program will provide skills that you can use for many years to come.

Bowhunting season in Texas typically runs from November to January.