Three teens arrested following carjackings, drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio teens were arrested on Wednesday following a string of crimes and a standoff with police on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the first incident linked to the trio happened in the 100 block of Price Avenue.

Police say the victim was parked in their vehicle, and the suspects drove up and parked next to the victim’s Dodge Nitro.

Investigators say several suspects got out of their vehicle, walked up to the man and told him to get out of his vehicle because they were taking it.

Following the carjacking, investigators found the Dodge Nitro in front of a home in the 800 block of Price Avenue.

Police say officers were driving up to the suspects’ vehicle when they saw three people walking away from it and enter a home. However, another person was seen walking out of the house and was then detained by police.

Police say the man confirmed that the robbery suspects were in the house.

Ad

A task force of multiple area agencies was called in and officers were able to convince the suspects to surrender to police without incident, according to SAPD.

The three suspects, ages 15-18, face three counts of aggravated robbery. The 17 and 18-year-old are pending magistration, according to investigators.

Police believe that the suspects are responsible for two other robberies and a shooting earlier in the day. No one was hurt during the shooting, police said.

Several weapons were recovered from the house and are believed to have been used in the robberies, police said.

Also on KSAT: