Human remains found at West Side mobile home identified as baby James Chairez

SAN ANTONIO – The search for missing baby James Chairez is over, according to the baby’s family.

In a statement, the family confirmed that human remains found in April inside a West Side mobile were identified as James.

“This is a really hard video to do right now,” James’ great-aunt, Mariesol Benavidez-Gomez said in a Facebook video she posted Wednesday. “It’s a positive test. The remains that were found at the mobile are James.”

Remains Found at D'Lanny trailer. Results are in Posted by Mariesol Benavidez-Gomez on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Benavidez-Gomez said authorities did not give her any additional information. Investigators are still working on determining on when the baby died and what his cause of death was.

“Thank you all for your concerns, your prayers. My family and I, we really appreciate that,” Benavidez-Gomez said. “Now comes the next step.”

Police also confirmed the news of the remains on Wednesday.

“This is an ongoing investigation and at this time we have no further information or comment to release,” the department released in a statement.

The positive identification of James Chairez may lead to upgraded charges against his mother, D’Lanny Chairez, who was indicted in connection with the baby’s disappearance. Currently, she is charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

This mug shot was taken after D'Lanny Chairez's arrest early Tuesday on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. (KSAT 12 News)

James, who first reported missing on Jan. 4, was found in the trailer where he lived with his mom in the 7600 block of W. Military Drive. Police had searched the home multiple times, but did not find the remains until a subsequent search on April 28.