83º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Sip cocktails among the animals at adults-only Zoo La-La in San Antonio

Adults-only event is on Thursday, May 16

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, San Antonio, San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio Zoo to hold annual La-La fest in May (Robert Stofa 2015)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will host its annual, adult-only Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio on Thursday, May 16.

Zoo La-La is a one-night fundraiser that includes more than 50 beer, wine and food vendors from some of San Antonio’s most popular restaurants and music.

“This WILD night will be filled with special performances and entertainment throughout the zoo, making it the ultimate party for a good cause,” a news release stated. “All proceeds from this event go towards supporting the conservation efforts of San Antonio Zoo, contributing to securing a future for wildlife here in Texas and around the world.”

The headliner for this year’s Zoo La-La is R&B group Color Me Badd!

Tickets start at $125 and can be purchased online.

In celebration of San Antonio Zoo’s 110th Birthday on May 13, people can get $25 off general admission tickets with the promo code ZOOBDAY at checkout.

The San Antonio Zoo will host Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (San Antonio Zoo)
The San Antonio Zoo will host Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (San Antonio Zoo)
The San Antonio Zoo will host Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (San Antonio Zoo)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos