Human remains found at West Side mobile home during investigation of missing baby James Chairez, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and the FBI found human remains in the West Side mobile home park where missing baby James Avi Chairez lived with his mother, SAPD confirmed on Wednesday.

SAPD said the Medical Examiner will identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

The remains were found as investigators conducted a search at a mobile home in the 7600 block of W. Military Drive. The address is listed as the last known address for the baby’s 20-year-old mother, D’Lanny Reaneille Chairez, and the majority of activity appeared to be taking place by the home and a nearby storage room.

Standing just outside the yellow police tape, James’ family members were accepting the worst was likely true.

“I don’t have a reason not to,” his great-aunt Mariesol Gomez said when asked if she believed the remains found were James’. “It was in her vicinity. Who else could it be? I would pray that it wouldn’t be. I would pray that they wouldn’t have found a body there, you know, but they did.”

Ad

D’Lanny Chairez was arrested in March on suspicion of abandoning or endangering a child and indicted by a grand jury last week on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

She was initially reported missing along with her 18-month-old son James Avi Chairez on Jan. 4.

Records show D’Lanny Chairez, 20, was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. (KSAT)

Ad

Ad