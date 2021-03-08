SAPD seeks help finding missing baby, mother

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother and her baby.
Dlanny Reaneille Chairez, 20, and her 1-year-old son, James Avi Chairez, were last seen in the 7600 block of Southwest Military Highway in late February.
Dlanny is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds and has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and a flower tattoo on the back of her left shoulder.
James has straight, shoulder-length orange hair.
He is about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 28 pounds.
If you have seen them or know their whereabouts, please call SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at (210) 207-7660.
