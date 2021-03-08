Man charged in vehicle theft after trying, failing to outrun police helicopter

Robert Hernandez Jr. is charged with attempting to steal a vehicle among other counts.

SAN ANTONIO – A 39-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then attempted to evade a police helicopter on Sunday evening, San Antonio police said.

Robert Hernandez Jr. was taken into custody near the intersection of East Drexel Avenue and South Pine Street on the city’s East Side around 6 p.m.

According to police, SAPD received confirmation from a LoJack stolen vehicle recovery system and notified the Eagle helicopter and patrol units in the area.

Police said Hernandez attempted to flee, but the Eagle helicopter was able to follow the vehicle and notified officers of his change in direction.

SAPD said Hernandez at one point while driving disregarded red lights and drove the wrong way before crashing into another vehicle to evade the helicopter.

Police say Hernandez traveled approximately 25 minutes and then got out of the stolen vehicle where another car attempted to pick him up. Patrol officers were able to stop that vehicle and take him into custody, police said.

SAPD said Hernandez has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, felon in possession of a firearm and three felony warrants.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle that was involved in the accident, police said.

