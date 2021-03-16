San Antonio mother who disappeared along with baby arrested

Search still underway by SA police for missing baby, mother who may be in danger

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have tracked down and arrested a woman who had been the subject of a missing persons investigation for weeks.

Records show D’Lanny Chairez, 20, was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child.

Police put out an alert earlier this month about Chairez who, along with her 18-month-old son, had been reported missing.

An arrest warrant affidavit says relatives told police they were concerned because they hadn’t seen the baby since around Thanksgiving.

Police also released two clips taken from surveillance cameras inside a drug store and on a VIA bus.

The store video appeared to show Chairez pushing a stroller, while there was no evidence of a baby in the bus video.

The affidavit says investigators believe Chairez may have abandoned the child.

It says she refused to answer questions from investigators but told them she did not feel prepared to be a mother and considered giving the baby up for adoption.

Investigators say they searched her trailer and found a bedsheet from a crib with what proved to be human blood on it.

SAPD investigators believe baby James is still in the San Antonio area. They are asking for any information on baby James’ whereabouts and who he may be with to call SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

Chairez is being held on a $250,000 bond.

