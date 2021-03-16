Need for information on still-missing 18-month-old boy ‘critical,’ police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are issuing an urgent call for information on the whereabouts of an 18-month-old boy who is still missing even after they located his mother.

Investigators tracked down and arrested D’Lanny Chairez, 20, early Tuesday morning, somewhere on the city’s Northwest side, according to Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer for SAPD.

Pruneda says her 18-month-old son, James, was not with her and that is a concern.

San Antonio mother who disappeared along with baby arrested

“We aren’t going to rule out any one bit of foul play, endanger, all of those things are still in motion,” she said.

Pruneda made the statement hours after Chairez’s arrest.

Ad

The mother and child had been missing for weeks.

Records show D’Lanny Chairez, 20, was booked into jail early Tuesday morning on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. (KSAT)

They were reported missing by relatives who were worried about not seeing the baby since Thanksgiving.

In the wake of their disappearance, police released photos of the pair, as well as surveillance video clips from a drug store and VIA Metropolitan Transit bus.

In the store video, Chairez is shown pushing a stroller.

However, in the bus video, there is no sign of James.

An arrest affidavit said Chairez told investigators she didn’t feel ready to be a mother and that she thought her son “deserved better.”

It says she told them she was considering putting him up for adoption.

The affidavit also says detectives searched her trailer several times and, at one point, found a sheet for a crib that had human blood on it.

“Anyone that may have seen him or believes they may have seen him, who he is with, the side of town that he’s on,” Pruneda said. “Even the smallest bit of information that may seem so minute or trivial to someone, call it in.”

Ad

Anyone who has information on the baby’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

READ MORE: