Missing San Antonio woman seen in video riding VIA bus

SAN ANTONIO – Video of a San Antonio woman missing since January with her 18-month-old son has been discovered showing her riding a VIA bus last month.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, detectives over the weekend discovered video footage of D’Lanny Chairez riding the bus on Feb. 24. The video showed Chairez riding the bus for several hours before exiting at the North Star Transit station. Nowhere in the video is her son, James Avi Chairez, seen.

The two were reported missing on February 22, seven weeks after they were last seen at a drug store in the 7100 block of Marbach Road on Jan. 4, police said.

SAPD Investigators believe D’Lanny could still be in the area and encourage anyone to report any sightings to call SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

