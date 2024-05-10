Deadly crash involving concrete truck shuts down Loop 1604 in SE Bexar County

A deadly crash involving a concrete truck has shut down a stretch of Loop 1604 in far southeast Bexar County on Friday, May 10, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash involving a concrete truck and SUV has shut down a stretch of Loop 1604 in far southeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash just after 9 a.m. Friday on Loop 1604 North at Schultz Road and Raintree Grove near Victor Braunig Lake.

BCSO officials said the crash has shut down 1604 north to FM 327. There is no further information currently available.

