Local News

Deadly crash involving concrete truck shuts down Loop 1604 in SE Bexar County

Crash shut down 1604 from Schultz Road to FM 327

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Loop 1604, Southeast Bexar County, Traffic
A deadly crash involving a concrete truck has shut down a stretch of Loop 1604 in far southeast Bexar County on Friday, May 10, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A deadly crash involving a concrete truck and SUV has shut down a stretch of Loop 1604 in far southeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash just after 9 a.m. Friday on Loop 1604 North at Schultz Road and Raintree Grove near Victor Braunig Lake.

BCSO officials said the crash has shut down 1604 north to FM 327. There is no further information currently available.

