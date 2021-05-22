KSAT Q&A: UTSA lecturer talks about Seed of Texas project

Jessie Nowlin, lecturer at the UTSA Department of Philosophy and Classics, joins KSAT Q&A to talk about the Seed of Texas interactive website that is trying to make the history of San Antonio more accessible for everyone.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Thursday night.

Click on the website heritage.bexar.org to go explore Bexar County History from pre-history to modern day. Right now, it goes from pre-history to the advent of railroads.

There are millions of things to look at, including why the city was laid out the way it was, and what San Antonio looked like through the years.

Burial records are also included, even some from the original Canary Islanders who settled in San Antonio.

