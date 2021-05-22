Partly Cloudy icon
KSAT Q&A: UTSA lecturer talks about Seed of Texas project

Steve Spriester
, Anchor

Jessie Nowlin, lecturer at the UTSA Department of Philosophy and Classics, joins KSAT Q&A to talk about the Seed of Texas interactive website that is trying to make the history of San Antonio more accessible for everyone.

The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Thursday night.

  • Click on the website heritage.bexar.org to go explore Bexar County History from pre-history to modern day. Right now, it goes from pre-history to the advent of railroads.
  • There are millions of things to look at, including why the city was laid out the way it was, and what San Antonio looked like through the years.
  • Burial records are also included, even some from the original Canary Islanders who settled in San Antonio.

