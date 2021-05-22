KSAT Q&A: UTSA lecturer talks about Seed of Texas project

Jessie Nowlin, lecturer at the UTSA Department of Philosophy and Classics, joins KSAT Q&A to talk about the Seed of Texas interactive website that is trying to make the history of San Antonio more accessible for everyone.
The following are a few takeaways from the conversation on Thursday night.
- Click on the website heritage.bexar.org to go explore Bexar County History from pre-history to modern day. Right now, it goes from pre-history to the advent of railroads.
- There are millions of things to look at, including why the city was laid out the way it was, and what San Antonio looked like through the years.
- Burial records are also included, even some from the original Canary Islanders who settled in San Antonio.
