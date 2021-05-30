Registered, convicted sex offender arrested on multiple child-pornography related charges, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A registered, convicted sex offender was arrested on charges of downloading child pornography from an online site, according to an arrest affidavit.

Stephan Nicholi Hanshew, 37, was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail following a child pornography and exploitation investigation, records show.

On Feb. 23, 2021, investigators with the Converse Police Department were tipped off to an individual who had downloaded 59 child pornography files from an online site.

Investigators used the man’s IP address, which was listed on the downloads, and pinged the location to a home in Converse.

Hanshew was one of the homeowners listed at the address according to water, internet billing and Texas Workforce Commission records that investigators accessed, investigators said.

According to the Texas Sex Offender Registry, the affidavit states, Hanshew was convicted of sexual assault of a child in North Carolina in 2001.

Investigators said that Hanshew utilized a network sharing application to view and share images of children. According to the affidavit, investigators utilized the software and cross-referenced Hanshew’s IP address to trace down images and videos he had downloaded.

In total, the affidavit says, 17 videos involving children were linked to the IP address. Hanshew’s phone was also collected as evidence and there was over 291 images of child pornography on it, according to police.

Records show he was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.

Hanshew is currently out on bond and awaiting indictment.

