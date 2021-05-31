Central Catholic High School great graduate’s extracurricular involvement brings out his leadership skills

Logan Jaros has been involved in several organizations throughout his time at Central Catholic High School.

From JROTC, to National Honor Society, to Eagle Scouts, faculty members say Logan is a leader.

“He leads by example, not by what he says,” Ali Goljahmofrad, Dean of Students at Central Catholic said.

Logan says his journey to becoming an Eagle Scout was not easy.

“It took me six years to start from a Boy Scout, to finish as an Eagle Scout,” Logan said.

Logan created an outdoor area at Central Catholic where students can eat and interact by building planter boxes.

The planters serve as a barrier around the eating area.

“I started the movement of people outside due to my service project, which I honestly, I look back at it and I find it pretty cool how I was able to serve all my fellow peers,” Logan said.

Logan’s dad says his involvement in these organizations has been a positive influence.

He says he is proud of Logan’s dedication and commitment.

Ad

In the fall, Logan plans on attending Texas Tech University to study biology.

He hopes to go to dental school to become an orthodontist.