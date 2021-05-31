Watch live: Mayor, city leaders join rally against Anti-Asian hate

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will join other city and community leaders at a rally against Asian hate, discrimination and violence Monday.

The National Day of Solidarity Against Anti-Asian Hate Rally will be held at 3 p.m. in Main Plaza in front of the San Fernando Cathedral.

Nirenberg is expected to speak along with Councilwoman Cabello Harvda; Christina Lew, the president of the San Antonio chapter for the Chinese American Citizens Alliance; and Dr. Gregory Hudspeth, the president of the NAACP branch in San Antonio.

San Antonio is one of more than 20 cities hosting rallies across the United States as part of the National Day of Solidarity against AAPI Hate. AAPI stands for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The rally will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Also on KSAT: