Driver who shot pistol crossbow during road rage incident on I-10 arrested, authorities in La Grange say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities said shot a pistol crossbow at another driver during a road rage incident along Interstate 10 in Fayette County has been arrested.

Richard Wesley Kammerer, 66, has been charged with deadly conduct, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said they also found eight firearms, a suppressor, ammunition in addition to the pistol crossbow in his truck after his arrest.

FCSO deputies first received a call about a road rage incident on Friday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 675, not far from Schulenberg.

The suspect vehicle, a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, was traveling eastbound and stopped at mile marker 704. The victim in a 2019 Dodge pickup truck also stopped at the location.

Deputies said they interviewed both drivers, and the victim said the suspect opened his back window and shot at him with a pistol crossbow bolt.

The impact fractured the 2019 Dodge truck’s windshield, deputies said.

No one was injured.

Deputies said Kammerer was arrested and booked at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center. He is from Porter, a city northeast of Houston.

