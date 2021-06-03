Service dog found after disappearing six months ago

La Vernia – A La Vernia family is beyond thankful after their missing service dog was returned to them after six devastating months.

Blade, an English cream golden retriever, was scared off by a severe thunderstorm last November.

Blade belongs to 16-year-old Katelyn Bovaird who depends on him emotionally and physically after severe reconstructive surgery.

Bovaird also has Down syndrome and while without Blade, has had to battle depression.

According to Pam Bovaird, her mother, she never gave up hope.

“I kept telling Katelyn that someone had him and was taking care of him,” Pam said. “I told her and my husband that there was no way he could have survived but she kept saying, ‘No mom. He is going to be found. Let’s keep praying for him.’”

Ad

That miracle came true last Thursday when a farmer named Jeremy Jenschke and his wife spotted Blade on their property that is surrounded by a fence.

“We got the phone call and the picture of him and his collar that said Blade and my phone number,” Pam said. “We just ran out the door and I was crying hysterically. We just couldn’t believe it.”

She said Blade was found eating molasses the farmer had put out for his cows.

“He loaded Blade up in his truck and drove him to the gate to meet us,” Pam said.

Blade was just as happy to see his family again as they were.

“When the farmer opened the door, he just started crying and was trying to jump out,” Pam said. “I ran to him and took him out. He just kept jumping up on us and trying to give us kisses. He was crying this puppy cry trying to get to us.”

Blade survived months on his own in the cold weather including the winter storm.

“He lost 30 pounds,” Pam said. “He was covered in sores and I could count every rib. He was only two miles away so I believe his instincts would not let him leave from near us. He was there all along, he just didn’t know how to get to us.”

Ad

Since his return, Blade has started receiving care packages from the community who has worked non-stop to find him.

The family, very grateful for the community’s support, hopes Blade’s journey inspires them to never give up hope.

“Prayers and miracles do come true,” Pam said. “There is hope for anyone missing their animals. I encourage them to continue sharing and searching and not giving up. Because to think my dog lasted for 6 months out there, the survival that must have kicked in for him to make it through.”