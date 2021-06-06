El Paso woman arrested after posing as daughter at school in viral video

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso-area mother was arrested after posing as her child at a San Elizario-area school, according to a report from the El Paso Times.

Casey Garcia, 30, was booked Tuesday by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Court records show she is charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

Deputies were first notified of the incident Tuesday that Garcia was trespassing on school grounds and posing as her daughter, according to the El Paso Times. However, it wasn’t until Friday that she was taken into custody.

Garcia documented the incident in a video, which has since gone viral on social media and Tik Tok. You can watch it below:

Garcia dyed her hair and used skin tanner to pose as her daughter, according to the El Paso Times.

She deemed the incident a “social experiment” and said she did it to demonstrate how security at the school and within the district was lacking.

According to Garcia in the video, she was eventually discovered at the end of the day by a teacher and subsequently admitted to posing as her daughter to school officials.

During her time “undercover,” Garcia said teachers at the school seemed to be more concerned that she was on her phone instead of who she was and that they weren’t giving students participating in in-person classes the same attention as those in online-only classes.

Garcia was held in the El Paso County Jail and her bond was set at $7,908, according to court records.

However, according to the El Paso Times, she has since been released.

