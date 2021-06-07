Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars, including SAPD cruiser downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A man who police said may have been driving drunk went on a wild ride Monday afternoon in downtown San Antonio when he hit multiple vehicles, including a police cruiser.

San Antonio police received a call shortly before 1 p.m. for a driver in a Ford Mustang speeding the wrong way and erratically in the downtown area, including on sidewalks.

At one point, the Mustang rammed into a police cruiser that was headed to another call and ended up getting stuck between another car and a trailer, police said.

An officer at the scene said the wheels of the Mustang were spinning, and it order to keep the driver from taking off and hitting a crowd of pedestrians nearby, that officer cornered him with his cruiser near La Antorcha de la Amistad sculpture at the intersection of Alamo Plaza and Lasoya Street.

No injuries were reported, but the man was transported to a hospital for an elevated heart rate and for DWI, according to police.