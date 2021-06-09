Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 9: Metro Health reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 224,667 total COVID-19 cases and 3,520 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 80 new cases as of Wednesday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 123 patients are hospitalized, 41 are in the intensive care unit and 19 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 929,472 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 752,234 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

