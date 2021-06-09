Mostly Cloudy icon
92º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 9: Metro Health reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

More than 929K people have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 752,234 fully vaccinated

Ivan Herrera
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
coronavirus
,
san antonio
,
Ron Nirenberg
,
Nelson Wolff
,
Metro Health
A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 224,667 total COVID-19 cases and 3,520 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 80 new cases as of Wednesday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 123 patients are hospitalized, 41 are in the intensive care unit and 19 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 929,472 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 752,234 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: